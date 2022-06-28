Esvagt awarded vessel contract with Eni

Danish offshore shipping player Esvagt has been awarded a contract with Italian operator Eni for its 2000-built standby safety vessel Esvagt Don in the UK.

The vessel will from July assist Eni UK in Liverpool Bay outside the west coast of England.

The contract is for three years and includes mutirole and ERRV duties. The deal comes with options to extend for up to three years. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

The Denmark-flagged vessel was previously trading the spot marked in the UK, Norwegian and Danish sectors.