Esvagt secures ERRV contract extension from Repsol in Norway

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 27, 2021
Danish offshore shipping player Esvagt has secured a contract extension with Repsol for standby services on the Yme field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea until the spring of 2023.

Respol has extended the contract for the 2004-built standby/emergency response and rescue (ERRV) vessel Esvagt Corona for an additional 18 months.

The jackup Maersk Inspirer, for which Maersk Drilling announced a sale deal with Havila Sirius in May, will perform further exploration and production drilling at Yme with the Esvagt Corona delivering both standby services, ERRV-services as well as guard vessel duties.

Esvagt has provided services to different operators’ activities on the Yme field since 2011. Yme is one of the first oil fields on the Norwegian shelf to be redeveloped after the field was shut down in 2001. Repsol was given the green light in August this year to once again start production, scheduled for the second half of 2021.

