Esvagt taps Turkish yard for Ørsted-bound green fuel SOV

Danish offshore shipping player Esvagt has contracted Turkey’s Cemre Shipyard to build the world’s first service operation vessel (SOV) that can operate on green fuels.

The vessel will be powered by batteries and dual-fuel and pure methanol engines, and be capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon, which should lead to a yearly emission reduction of around 4,500 tonnes of CO2.

The 93 m long SOV, which is Cemre’s third turn-key project for Esvagt, has been designed by Norway’s HAV Design and will be built according to DNV class. Once commissioned by the end of 2024 it will sail under the Danish flag and serve Ørsted on the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2 located off the UK’s Yorkshire coast in the North Sea.

“This success marks its sign as another milestone for Cemre, and having the confidence sourced from the former challenging ‘firsts’ we believe Cemre Shipyard will present this green-committed and futuristic vessel to the sector successfully when completed,” said Burak Mursaloğlu, head of business development at Cemre Shipyard.