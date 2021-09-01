Esvagt to recruit 50 new seafarers

Danish offshore shipping player Esvagt has initiated a mass-recruiting programme following new long-term deals with TotalEnergies on seven vessels for operations in the North Sea.

The Esbjerg-based company is looking for about 50 new seafarers, a move which will see its workforce expanded by approximately 8%. The recruitment is at all levels of seafarers from ordinary ship’s assistants to senior officers, Esvagt said.

“It is a positive matter, that we are on market for this substantial number of new colleagues,” said Nick Vejlgaard Ørskov, chief human resources officer in Esvagt. “We have been thoroughly preparing while getting the contracts closed to ensure our readiness when the contracts were ready. A recruitment process with impressive results in Denmark and the Faroe Islands has already been carried out.”

The contracts with TotalEnergies involve the overall safety emergency response plus transport and transfer of goods and personnel in the Danish part of the North Sea.

The Danish government recently announced it will start offering vaccines for seafarers calling Danish ports or transiting Danish airports.