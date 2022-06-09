EnvironmentEuropeRegulatory

EU delays ETS plans for shipping

The European Union Parliament has voted in favour of extending its carbon market to all departing flights, but political divisions in the parliament meant that a landmark extension to shipping and road transport has been delayed.

Beyond aviation, other amendments to the ETS were delayed due to disagreements on the overall package. As a consequence, road and shipping, which were bundled up in the main ETS package, were also delayed.

Meanwhile, at the 78th gathering of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) going on at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) this week member states have been discussing the development of a basket of candidate mid-term measures to gut greenhouse gas emissions from shipping with Splash set to report on key takeaways from the important meeting on Friday.

