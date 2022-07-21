EU naval force intercepts ship carrying military equipment to Libya

The European Union’s Operation IRINI has found a cargo in breach of the United Nations arms embargo on Libya during the inspection of a ship off the coast of Libya

On July 18, Operation IRINI conducted an inspection of the Victory Roro off the coast of Libya. The ship was found to be transporting vehicles to Libya in breach of the UN arms embargo.

The ship, flying the flag of Equatorial Guinea, has long been suspected of transferring military equipment to Libya. Under the name Luccello, flying the flag of the Comoros, the vessel was identified by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya as having delivered military vehicles to the country in early March this year.

During the inspection, the team identified dozens of vehicles designed or modified for military use and thus assessed to be in violation of the UN arms embargo on Libya. In accordance with UNSCR 2292 (2016) and its mandate, Operation IRINI seized the vehicles violating the UN arms embargo on Libya and is now diverting the ship to a European port for further proceedings.