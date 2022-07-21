EuropeOperations

EU naval force intercepts ship carrying military equipment to Libya

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 21, 2022
0 46 1 minute read
Eunavfor Med

The European Union’s Operation IRINI has found a cargo in breach of the United Nations arms embargo on Libya during the inspection of a ship off the coast of Libya

On July 18, Operation IRINI conducted an inspection of the Victory Roro off the coast of Libya. The ship was found to be transporting vehicles to Libya in breach of the UN arms embargo.

The ship, flying the flag of Equatorial Guinea, has long been suspected of transferring military equipment to Libya. Under the name Luccello, flying the flag of the Comoros, the vessel was identified by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya as having delivered military vehicles to the country in early March this year.

During the inspection, the team identified dozens of vehicles designed or modified for military use and thus assessed to be in violation of the UN arms embargo on Libya. In accordance with UNSCR 2292 (2016) and its mandate, Operation IRINI seized the vehicles violating the UN arms embargo on Libya and is now diverting the ship to a European port for further proceedings.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 21, 2022
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button