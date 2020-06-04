EU resumes HHI DSME merger investigation

June 4th, 2020 Asia, Shipyards 0 comments

The European Commission, the antitrust regulator of European Union, has resumed screening of the merger between major South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The investigation was suspended in April due to the complexities and disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The European Commission warned in December last year that deal to create a company with over 20% market share could potentially push up shipbuilding prices.

In February, the Japanese government filed a petition at the World Trade Organisation questioning the legitimacy of the merger.

The commission is expected to have a decision on the merger by September 3.

 

