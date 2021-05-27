EU to push transport sector to rapidly adopt greater use of renewables

The European Union had laid out more stringent targets for the transport sector, including shipping.

With clean energy transition picking up pace and speed, Europe is at a crossroads when it comes to the energy sector, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said yesterday.

Simson said that the current global commitments fall short of what Europe needs to reach climate neutrality by 2050, and that all governments need to ramp up action before it is too late. While not mentioning shipping specifically, Simons noted that in transport there was less than 10% of renewable energy sources in 2019, stressing that needs to more than double by 2030 according to the Climate Target Plan. This is one of the most ambitious policy overhauls in EU history

The EU Commission will present its so-called Fit for 55 package in July, with proposals for the revision of the energy efficiency and renewable energy directives; strengthening and extension of the emissions trading scheme, and a carbon border adjustment mechanism, among other new plans.

In November, a second set of initiatives will follow in the energy field including hydrogen and the decarbonisation of the gas markets, and a proposal for a regulation on reducing methane emissions, something that could have ramifications for shipping companies with exposure to LNG.

“This is one of the most ambitious policy overhauls in EU history. Offering us a way to tackle climate change, and providing crucial opportunities for the recovery,” commissioner Simson said.

The revision will aim to lay down rules for the classification of green hydrogen and a methodology for its certification for all uses, beyond transport.

“By rolling out clean technologies where Europe is leading, and by developing new lead markets, for example in renewable hydrogen, we will support growth. Policy measures promoting direct fossil fuel combustion should be excluded from the scope of the obligation,” she said.

With recent events in the oil and gas sector, it is becoming increasingly obvious that shipping will also need to step up its zero carbon transition game.