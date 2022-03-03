Dry CargoEurope

EuroDry charters out latest supramax acquisition at almost double the rate

Adis AjdinMarch 4, 2022
Greek dry bulk owner EuroDry has fixed its recently acquired 2014-built supramax Molyvos Luck at significantly improved rate compared to its previous charter.

The charter contract is for a period of between eleven and thirteen months at the option of an undisclosed charterer at a daily rate of $25,750. The new rate will commence upon completion of the existing charter, which is estimated for early May 2022.

Aristides Pittas, chairman and CEO of EuroDry, said that the new charter rate is almost twice the level of the vessel’s current employment, adding that it would secure a minimum of $8.5m of contracted gross revenues. “This new charter will improve our profitability and cash flow visibility, with our charter coverage standing at about 29% for 2022,” he also noted.

The Nasdaq-listed EuroDry acquired the 57,924 dwt bulker in January this year for $21.2m, with a charter deal attached of $13,250 per day.

