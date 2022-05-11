Eurogate and Hapag-Lloyd join forces for new Egyptian terminal

German terminal operator Eurogate Group, its affiliate Contship Italia, and German containerline Hapag-Lloyd will develop a new container terminal in the Egyptian Mediterranean port of Damietta under a 30-year concession.

The new Damietta Alliance port is scheduled to open in 2024 Hapag-Lloyd will hold a 39% share, Eurogate 29.5%, and Contship 29.5%. Two local minority partners will each have a 1% interest in the new terminal.

The terminal will be able to handle the largest 24,000 teu ships afloat today and will come with a 3.3m teu annual capacity.

Damietta already has one existing container terminal with a 1.5m teu capacity.

Hapag-Lloyd and Eurogate already operate joint venture terminals in Morocco and Wilhelmshaven.