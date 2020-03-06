Home Sector Tankers Euronav acquires another resale VLCC March 6th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Tankers

Belgian tanker owner Euronav has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a resale VLCC newbuilding.

The tanker, which will be fitted with a scrubber and ballast water treatment system, is under construction at DSME in South Korea.

The purchase price for the vessel is $93m, and the vessel is due for delivery early in the first quarter of 202. It is a sister ship of the three VLCCs acquired by Euronav last month, with all the four vessels originally ordered by South Korea’s Sinokor.

“Management and the board continue to believe that the fundamentals of the large tanker market remain constructive despite substantial headwinds surrounding economic activity linked to the Corona Virus. We believe and hope these will be temporary albeit likely to impact tanker markets until the end of the summer 2020,” said Hugo de Stoop, CEO of Euronav.