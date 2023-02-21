Euronav books $22m as another ageing suezmax ships out 

Belgian tanker owner Euronav continues clearing out older tonnage with the sale of the 16-year-old suezmax Cap Charles .

The Brussels and New York-listed firm said the sale of the Samsung-built, 158,881 dwt vessel, which VesselsValue estimates is worth $36.5m, is part of its ongoing fleet renewal strategy and is in response to new regulations such as EEXI which came into force earlier this year.

The vessel has already been delivered to an unnamed new owner as debt-free, generating a capital gain of $22.1m. Euronav picked up the ship for $73.7m in a resale deal with Grieg Star Shipping in 2005.

Euronav has a fleet of around 70 ships, including 40 VLCCs, with two more under construction, and 26 suezmaxes on a fully delivered basis. The latest sale follows the disposal of the 2006-built Cap Guillaume, which generated a profit of $14.3m.