Euronav confirms double suezmax order

Sam Chambers October 24, 2022
Euronav has confirmed a tanker order first covered by Splash a fortnight ago. The Belgian tanker giant has booked a pair of scrubber-fitted suezmaxes at Daehan Shipbuilding in South Korea for delivery in Q3 of 2024.

The vessels will have the structural notation to be LNG ready, and will likely also be deemed ammonia and methanol ready by the time the owner takes delivery.

Financial details have not been disclosed for the 157,000 dwt ships, although industry sources are reporting newbuilding price tags of around $80m for this class.

Hugo De Stoop, Euronav CEO said: “As a market leader in our segment, Euronav has been able to source a highly competitive contract with a very attractive delivery schedule. Sustained elevated contracting activity from other shipping segments has reduced available capacity to build crude tankers, at a time when the sector needs to replace maturing vessels with more environmentally friendly designs. With this contract, adding to the two suezmaxes delivered earlier this year and three other suezmax newbuildings under construction, Euronav is tangibly driving innovation, investing in the energy transition and showing agility in seizing another opportunity to further rejuvenate our Suezmax fleet.”

