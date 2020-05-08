Euronav confirms VLCC sale

May 8th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Belgian tanker operator Euronav has announced the sale of its 2005-built VLCC TI Hellas, confirming a report from Splash last month.

The vessel has been sold to Greek owner Altomare and has fetched a price of $38.1m. The vessel will be delivered to the new owners at the end of May, after completion of its current voyage.

“Euronav considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services to our clients,” the company said.

Euronav has sold one VLCC and two suezmax vessels – all over 15 years of age – since begining of this year. It has also acquired four newbuild VLCC resales due for delivery later in 2020 and early 2021.

