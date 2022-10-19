Euronav continues clearing older ships with latest suezmax sale

Belgian tanker owner Euronav continues clearing out older tonnage in the face of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) new environmental regulations.

The New York and Brussels-listed company has offloaded the 2006-built suezmax Cap Philippe to an undisclosed buyer for $33m, according to VesselsValue. The vessel is debt free and the deal will generate a profit of $12.9m.

“Euronav continues to actively manage its fleet ahead of incoming regulations such as EEXI (Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index) starting in January 2023,” the company with five suezmaxes on order in South Korea said in an Oslo Exchange filing.

In June, Euronav shipped out its two oldest suezmax vessels, the 2003-built Cap Leon, renamed Nanda Devi and the 2004-built Cap Pierre renamed Huelva Star and also, earlier this week, announced the sale of its 2002-built ultra large crude carrier Europe.

The 158,920 dwt Cap Philippe has already been delivered and renamed Ikara. Equasis lists the vessel as owned by Marshall Islands-incorporated Ikara Lines.