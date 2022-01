Belgian tanker giant Euronav has revealed that upon the redelivery of four VLCCs, which occurs at the maturity of a five-year sale and leaseback agreement, the company will book a $18m capital gain on disposal of assets. The four VLCCs are the Nautilus , Navarin , Neptun and the Nucleus .

After the departure of these four VLCCs the Euronav fleet will comprise of 41 VLCCs, 27 suezmaxes, 2 FSOs and two ULCCs. Euronav has welcomed two suezmax newbuildings this month, the Cedar and the Cypress.