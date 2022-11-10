EuropeTankers

Euronav offloads another ageing suezmax

The suezmax rejuvenation programme at Euronav proceeds apace with the Belgian tanker owner revealing today it has sold the 2006-built Cap Guillaume, generating a capital gain of $14.3m. The vessel is debt free and expected to be delivered to its new owners during the current quarter.

Last month Euronav offloaded the 2006-built suezmax Cap Philippe to an undisclosed buyer for $33m.

In June, Euronav shipped out its two oldest suezmax vessels, the 2003-built Cap Leon, renamed Nanda Devi and the 2004-built Cap Pierre renamed Huelva Star and also, has recently sold the 2002-built ultra large crude carrier Europe.

Also last month Euronav booked a pair of scrubber-fitted suezmaxes at Daehan Shipbuilding in South Korea for delivery in Q3 of 2024.

