Euronav offloads oldest suezmax pair

June 13, 2022

Euronav

Belgium-based tanker giant Euronav is reducing the average age of its owned fleet having sold its two oldest suezmax vessels.

The 2004-built Cap Pierre has been sold to Greece’s Metrostar Management and renamed Huelva Star, according to VesselsValue data, while the 2003-built Cap Leon has been snapped up by an undisclosed buyer.

Euronav said the disposal of the Liberian-flagged tankers has realised a capital gain of $12.4m, adding that it understood that at least one of the ships will exit the global fleet to be deployed on storage contracts. 

Following the transaction, Euronav’s fleet will have an average age of 10.7 years. The company has 25 suezmaxes in its owned and operated fleet, in addition to two ULCCs, 40 VLCCs and two FSOs.

