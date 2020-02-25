Euronav offloads suezmax tanker

Euronav offloads suezmax tanker

February 25th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Belgium-based tanker owner Euronav has announced the sale of its 2003-built 150,000 dwt suezmax tanker Finesse for a price of $21.8m.

The latest ship registration information shows the vessel has been renamed Aldus, although the identity of the new owner remains unknown.

Euronav said it considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services and following the sale its suezmax fleet will have 26 vessels.

Earlier this month, Euronav acquired three resale newbuild VLCCs at DSME in South Korea.

 

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.