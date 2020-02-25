Home Sector Tankers Euronav offloads suezmax tanker February 25th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Tankers

Belgium-based tanker owner Euronav has announced the sale of its 2003-built 150,000 dwt suezmax tanker Finesse for a price of $21.8m.

The latest ship registration information shows the vessel has been renamed Aldus, although the identity of the new owner remains unknown.

Euronav said it considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services and following the sale its suezmax fleet will have 26 vessels.

Earlier this month, Euronav acquired three resale newbuild VLCCs at DSME in South Korea.