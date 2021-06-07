EuropeTankers

Euronav sells its oldest ship

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 7, 2021
Belgian tanker giant Euronav has sold its oldest ship, the 2002-built suezmax Filikon for $16.3m, the company revealed today.

A capital gain on the sale of approximately $9.3m will be recorded in the current quarter. Euronav did not reveal the buyer of the ship, but online pricing portal VesselsValue suggests Chinese buyers have taken the suezmax and have renamed it Katiuska.

Since the start of 2020 Euronav has sold its interests in eight vessels – four suezmaxes and four VLCCs – with an average build date of 2005.

