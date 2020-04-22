Euronav sells VLCC to Altomare

April 22nd, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Belgium tanker operator Euronav has sold its 2005-built VLCC TI Hellas to Greek owner Altomare as it continues to optimise its fleet.

According to shipbroking sources, the Hyundai Samho-built vessel has fetched a price of $38.3m, significantly higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $34.68m.

The vessel is the third tanker sold by Euronav this year following the sale of the 2001-built suezmax tanker Cap Diamant in April and 2003-built suezmax Finesse in February.

In the meantime, broker sources also reported that Altomare sold three VLCCs, the 2000-built Kelly and Marbella as well as 2002-built Rene, to Middle Eastern buyers enbloc for a total price of $92m.

