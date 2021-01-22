EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Europe piles in with massive offshore wind orders as prices drop

Sam Chambers January 22, 2021
Pareto Securities is predicting offshore wind costs will become lower than onshore wind and solar by 2030, something not lost on European governments who have been investing ever increasing sums, propelling enormous changes across the continent’s coastlines.

“In eight years, offshore wind has gone from a heavily subsidised niche to a mainstream asset class competitive with all other energy sources in Europe,” Pareto analyst Baard Rosef told a webinar yesterday.

Latest data from WindEurope show European countries ordered a record 15 GW of wind turbines in 2020, up 74% year-on-year. Onshore wind turbine sales increased by 13% in 2020 to 8.2 GW, while offshore orders grew six-fold compared to the previous years to 6.4 GW with the UK leading the way.

