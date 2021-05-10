Europe presses ahead with marine battery R&D

Current Direct is a new three-year project which has received grant funding from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme.

The aim of this research and innovation project is to halve the cost of today’s marine battery electric drivetrains, reducing capex and operating costs by shipowners, and allowing a reduction in greenhouse emissions.

The project is being coordinated by Vrije Universiteit Brussels and brings together 12 partners from nine European countries.

Multiple novel technologies will be developed under Current Direct. These will include the development of new composite materials and 3D printed cell manufacturing processes.

The technologies will be amalgamated into an optimised battery pack by Spear Power Systems working in cooperation with Wartsila who will develop an integrated package based on a standard shipping container.

The project will culminate in a demonstration of the Current Direct battery, shore charging, and asset management platform by Kotug in Rotterdam.