European oil terminals hit by ransomware attack

Some of the largest oil terminals in Europe have been hit by a series of cyberattacks it was revealed yesterday.

Terminals in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany were among those hit with confirmed victims including SEA-Tank Terminal in Antwerp, while Oiltanking Deutschland and Mabanaft declared force majeure in Germany.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, an initial report from German security services identified the BlackCat ransomware as the tool used in the cyberattack in Germany.

In June last year, the Colonial Pipeline in the US was hit by Russia-based ransomware extortionists Darkside, which led to the closure of the major fuel network.