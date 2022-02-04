EuropePorts and LogisticsTech

European oil terminals hit by ransomware attack

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 4, 2022
Some of the largest oil terminals in Europe have been hit by a series of cyberattacks it was revealed yesterday.

Terminals in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany were among those hit with confirmed victims including SEA-Tank Terminal in Antwerp, while Oiltanking Deutschland and Mabanaft declared force majeure in Germany.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, an initial report from German security services identified the BlackCat ransomware as the tool used in the cyberattack in Germany.

In June last year, the Colonial Pipeline in the US was hit by Russia-based ransomware extortionists Darkside, which led to the closure of the major fuel network.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 4, 2022
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

