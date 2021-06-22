European ports join forces on onshore power supply for containarship giants

The ports of Antwerp, Bremen, Hamburg, Haropa and Rotterdam have announced their joint commitment to provide shore power for the largest container vessels by 2028.

The partners believe that significant steps forward can be taken in the ultra-large container segment, which is said to have the most advanced level of onshore power supply-readiness, but also the highest level of emissions at berth.

The ports have signed a memorandum of understanding and will jointly advocate a regulatory framework for the use of shore power or an equivalent alternative.

The ports are also asking for an equivalent valuation of fuels – and in particular the equalisation of certain levies and taxes on electricity for shore power use with those on marine fuels – and sufficient availability of public funds to implement these projects. In order to implement these projects, the ports are reaching out to various policy levels, the shipping industry and the terminal operators.

“We call upon policy makers, private and public stakeholders to join our initiative and put in place the right framework to enable a step forward in the deployment of onshore power supply to the benefit of emission reductions in our ports and the further greening of the shipping sector,” said Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO Port of Antwerp.

Onshore power supply is understood to refer to any technology that allows ships to change their power supply from the vessel’s engines to shore-based electricity, with a preference for green electricity.