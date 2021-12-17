Europe’s largest inland port to become hydrogen pioneer

Rolls-Royce says it will ensure a climate-neutral energy supply at the container terminal currently under construction at the Port of Duisburg in Germany.

Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business unit is supplying its latest mtu hydrogen technology for this purpose, in order to supply the future terminal with electrical energy and heat in a sustainable manner: mtu fuel cell solutions for electrical peak load coverage as well as mtu hydrogen heat and power generation station. To this end, Duisport, one of the world's largest inland ports, is working with several partners to build a hydrogen-based supply network by 2023.

The largest container terminal in Europe’s hinterland, enerport II, is currently being built on a former coal island, once a transshipment point for bulk cargo.

The hydrogen-powered mtu fuel cell solutions supply electrical power as soon as the public power grid reaches its limits, for example for the on-board power supply of ships berthed in the port or in the event of other load peaks. In addition, two combined heat and power plants with mtu hydrogen engines of the 4000 series convert hydrogen energy into electrical energy, which is fed into the supply network of the future container terminal or into the public grid. The waste heat is used for process heat or for heating buildings in and around the port. Furthermore, photovoltaic systems and battery storage are integrated into the local supply network, which is being realised by the port operator Duisport, Westenergie Netzservice, Netze Duisburg, Stadtwerke Duisburg and Stadtwerke Duisburg Energiehandel together with the Fraunhofer Institute Umsicht. The project is being funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy for a period of four years as part of the government’s so-called Hydrogen Technology Offensive.

“Hydrogen technology is no longer a dream of the future, but hydrogen technology will prove itself in everyday use in Duisburg. The parallel use of fuel cell solutions and hydrogen engines shows that we have taken the right path with our technology-open approach to the development of new solutions for the energy supply of the future,” said Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.