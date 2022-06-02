Europe’s top port ramps up efforts to reduce carbon footprint

Europe’s largest port, Rotterdam, has moved to accelerate the reduction of its own carbon emissions by 75% in 2025 and 90% in 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

Today, most of the CO2 of the Port Authority is emitted by the patrol vessels. CO2 is also emitted by the use of cars and buildings. It concerns 4,000 tonnes per year in total.

In the past year, the Port Authority used a so-called science-based targeting to calculate the emission reduction amount required to pull its weight to keep global warming below the 1.5 degree Celsius limit. The method showed a reduction of at least 46.2% by 2030 in comparison with 2019, but the port opted to almost double its efforts in this area.

To this end, Rotterdam’s Port Authority said it would ensure that all its vessels switch completely to biofuel in the short term, and it has the ambition that from 2025, new vessels will be emission-free.

The port added it also wants to achieve lower carbon emissions in other areas. Emissions caused by its employees’ air travel are to be reduced by 70% in 2025 and by 80% in 2030 as a result of flying less and participation in a biokerosene programme. Reduction objectives have been formulated for assignments awarded to contractors of the Port Authority as well. In this case, it is about a 45% reduction by 2030 with the use of fuel and 20% for construction materials.

“We are going to reduce our own carbon emissions as quickly as possible, while compensating in full what we still emit. So from that perspective, the Port Authority is already carbon neutral as we speak. Because our emissions will be lower and lower in the next few years, the compensation required will also decrease more and more,” said Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority.