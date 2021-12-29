Euroseas extends pair of feeder boxship charters

Nasdaq-listed Greek boxship owner Euroseas has sealed new charter extension for two of its 16 boxships.

2001-built 2,556 teu Evridiki G has entered into a new time charter contract with its current charterer, Maersk Sealand according to VesselsValue data, for a period of between a minimum of 36 and 38 months at a daily rate of $40,000. The new rate, a substantial increase on the current charter at $15,500, will commence on February 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, sister ship EM Corfu has also entered into a new time charter contract with its current charterer, also for a period of 36 to 38 months at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charter will commence upon completion of the vessel’s drydocking in mid-February 2022.

Aristides Pittas, chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented: “We are very pleased to announce new charters for two of our vessels for periods of at least three years each at rates more than twice the levels of their existing employment.

“Undoubtedly, the containership markets continue to show their strength and momentum as indicated by the rate and the duration of the above charters. We expect to be able to continue benefitting from the present strong market as there are another two of our vessels opening up for re-chartering within the next four months and, yet, another two vessels later in 2022.”