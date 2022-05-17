Euroseas in for two more eco feeder boxships at Hyundai Mipo
Greek boxship owner Euroseas has exercised its option at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for the construction of two additional 2,800 teu eco-design containerships.
The two newbuildings, worth around $86m, should deliver during the fourth quarter of 2024. The order follows two sisterships Euroseas ordered last June for around $76m and another pair in January this year for $85m. The Nasdaq-listed company also has three 1,800 teu LNG-ready boxships on order at the same shipyard.
The 2,800 teu sextet will also receive upgraded engines and be LNG-ready where possible, for a total incremental cost for all vessels of about $11m.
After the delivery of its recent acquisition of two intermediate boxships, Euroses will have a fleet of 18 vessels. On a fully-delivered basis, the company’s fleet will stand at 27 ships with a cargo capacity of about 81,071 teu.