Euroseas lands $200,000 per day deal for panamax boxship

Greek boxship owner Euroseas has landed a massive time charter deal with an undisclosed client paying around $200,000 per day for its 4,250 teu Synergy Oakland .

The 2009-built panamax boxsip will go on a charter for about two to three months at a daily rate of $202,000 or $195,000 depending on where the vessel will be delivered to the charterer.

The charter will commence in the second half of October this year when the vessel is redelivered from its current contract.

“This is the highest time charter rate ever achieved by any vessel in our fleet and one of the highest rates ever achieved in our industry,” said Aristides Pittas, chairman and CEO of Euroseas.

The new charter secures a minimum of $12m of contracted revenue over two months and up to $17m if the maximum period of the charter is exercised.