Euroseas orders feeder boxship pair at Hyundai Mipo

Nasdaq-listed Greek boxship owner Euroseas has signed a contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for the construction of two 2,800 teu eco-design containerships.

The value of the contract is around $76m and Euroseas expects the vessels to be delivered in the first half of 2023.

“With this order, we continue our strategy to further grow the company in a manner that creates value for our shareholders and adheres to our ESG commitment of having a more environment-friendly fleet,” said Aristides Pittas, chairman and CEO of Euroseas.

On a fully delivered basis, Euroseas will have a fleet of 16 vessels, including 9 feeder and 5 intermediate containerships. The new vessels will consume about 30% less fuel than the previous generation.