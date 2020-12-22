ContainersEurope

Euroseas secures charter extension

Euroseas

Greek owner Euroseas has secured an extension of the charter contract for its 2008-built container vessel Synergy Antwerp.

The contract for the 4,253 teu vessel has been extended for a period of between 32 and 35 months, at charterers’ option, at a daily rate of $18,000 per day.

The new rate will commence on January 1, 2021 and will replace the remaining three months of the current charter originally due to expire on March 31, 2021.

“We are very pleased to announce the new charter for another one of our vessels, Synergy Antwerp, providing secured and very profitable employment for almost the next three years. Synergy Antwerp is expected to make an EBITDA contribution of about $3.8m per year, totaling more than $10m for the duration of its new charter. This is the fourth vessel of our fleet which has recently been re-chartered at high rates,” said Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas.

Euroseas currently owns a fleet of 14 vessels with total capacity of about 42,281 teu.

