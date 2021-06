Greek shipowner Eurotankers has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of 2009-built VLCC Athenian Victory from Athenian Sea Carriers.

Clarksons, Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are all reporting a price of around $42.5m, slightly less than the $44.17m valuation by VesselsValue.

The sale leaves Athenian Sea Carriers with a fleet of five VLCCs, and grows the Eurotankers fleet to 13 vessels made up of three handy bulkers and 10 tankers.