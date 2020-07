Eurotankers tipped to have taken popular VLCC

Brokers Intermodal have revealed the buyer’s identity of a popular VLCC.

Michael Gotsis-led Eurotankers is understood to have paid $48m for the 2011-built 320,105 dwt Hra , taking the tanker from Vanda Marine.

Vanda Marine had bought the ship in November last year for an undisclosed price. The South Korean ship has changed hands four times in its nine-year existence.

The deal takes the Eurotankers fleet to 20 ships with 17 tankers and three bulkers.