Evalend in for duel-fuel VLGCs

Sam Chambers September 7, 2022
In the gas sector, Greece’s Evalend has inked a deal with, the parent of Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo in South Korea for three firm plus two optional 88,000 cu m dual-fuelled VLGCs, which can carry liquefied ammonia gas and can transit the old Panama Canal locks. The 88,000 cu m class is an increase of 2,000 cu m from the previous maximum size class, and is the largest that can pass through the old Panama Canal.

According to brokers Intermodal, the vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025 and will cost $95.3m each.

Evalend first moved into the LPG sector seven years ago and has a history of ordering gas carriers at Hyundai Mipo.

