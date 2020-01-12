Evangelos Marinakis snaps up 14-year-old Japanese VLCC

Evangelos Marinakis snaps up 14-year-old Japanese VLCC

January 13th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Evangelos Marinakis’s Capital Maritime and Trading has moved to further take advantage of solid VLCC rates up around the $100k mark with the acquisition of 2005-built 300,000 dwt VLCC Jin Ei, according to brokers.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Capital have acquired the vessel from Japan’s Kyoei Tanker, with Advanced reporting a price of $35m and Seasure a price of $34.5m. The vessel currently has a market value $35.8m according to VesselsValue.com, up from a market value of $27.2m six months ago.

The Jin Ei will join six other VLCCs in the Capital Maritime and Trading fleet, and leaves Kyoei Tanker with four VLCCs on the water. The Japanese company is awaiting imminent delivery of three newbuild VLCCs, two from JMU and one from Namura.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.