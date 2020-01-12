Home Sector Tankers Evangelos Marinakis snaps up 14-year-old Japanese VLCC January 13th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Tankers

Evangelos Marinakis’s Capital Maritime and Trading has moved to further take advantage of solid VLCC rates up around the $100k mark with the acquisition of 2005-built 300,000 dwt VLCC Jin Ei , according to brokers.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Capital have acquired the vessel from Japan’s Kyoei Tanker, with Advanced reporting a price of $35m and Seasure a price of $34.5m. The vessel currently has a market value $35.8m according to VesselsValue.com, up from a market value of $27.2m six months ago.

The Jin Ei will join six other VLCCs in the Capital Maritime and Trading fleet, and leaves Kyoei Tanker with four VLCCs on the water. The Japanese company is awaiting imminent delivery of three newbuild VLCCs, two from JMU and one from Namura.