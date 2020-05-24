Home Sector Shipyards Evangelos Pistiolis orders VLCC pair at Hyundai Heavy May 25th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Europe, Shipyards, Tankers

Greek owner Evangelos Pistiolis is believed to be behind the order of a pair of VLCCs at South Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

HHI announced last week it secured an order for two 300,000 dwt VLCC tankers from an undisclosed European owner. Shipbroking house Clarksons identified Evangelos Pistiolis-led Central Shipping Monaco as the company behind the order.

The two ships, to be fitted with scrubbers, are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022.

Central Shipping Monaco is part of Central Group, which currently controls a fleet of 20 tankers.