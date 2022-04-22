AmericasContainersGreater ChinaOperations

Ever Forward deemed seaworthy

After being towed to anchorage on Sunday, the Ever Forward has been examined and found to be undamaged by its month in the mud of Chesapeake Bay.

“The condition of the vessel is good,” said US Coast Guard Cmdr. Baxter Smoak. “We’re lucky it grounded in soft mud.”

The Evergreen vessel is now set to pick up at the Port of Baltimore the containers that were removed as part of the salvage operation. It will then carry on with its originally planned voyage.

An investigation by the US Coast Guard into the ship’s grounding is expected to take several months to complete.

