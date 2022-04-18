Ever Forward refloated, will be inspected before returning to service

At 7:12 on Sunday morning, the Ever Forward was refloated after being stuck in the mud in Chesapeake Bay for more than a month. A high tide, along with a month’s worth of work – dredging around the ship and removing 505 containers – finally brought success to the effort.

William Doyle, executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, thanked the “many good people and companies” involved in the salvage work on LinkedIn: “A tremendous team effort with a little help from the Easter Sunday rising tide in the Chesapeake Bay. The Evergreen, Ever Forward has been refloated.”

Evergreen Line said in a press release that the ship will undergo underwater inspections at anchorage, then return to the Port of Baltimore to reload the containers that were discharged, and continue on its previously scheduled voyage, beginning with a stop in Norfolk, Virginia.

The carrier noted that the ship appears to be free of damage from the grounding, and that there has been no indication of fuel leakage during its month in the mud.