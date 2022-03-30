AmericasContainersGreater ChinaOperations

Ever Forward still firmly grounded after first refloat attempt fails

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 30, 2022
WJZ / YouTube

Starting at about noon on Tuesday, the operation to refloat the Ever Forward – stuck in the mud of Chesapeake Bay since March 13 – began, with five tugboats working to free the ship. Although they pushed and pulled for more than five hours, the vessel didn’t budge.

According to chat comments on a Wusa9.com live stream viewing of the operation, “they could have picked a better day to try this.” According to a few posts, winds from the northwest were pushing water out of the bay, preventing the high tide considered necessary for success.

According to the US Coast Guard, there was “no indication of movement” after the day’s efforts.
The original plan, if the first attempt didn’t work, was to do more dredging around the ship and try again to move it on April 3 or 4. The Coast Guard said yesterday though that the team will make a second attempt on Wednesday.

