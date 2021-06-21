AsiaContainersMiddle EastOperations

Ever Given compensation verdict delayed again

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2021
0 447 1 minute read
Suez Canal Authority

Court proceedings to free the 20,388 teu Ever Given have been put on hold for another fortnight as the ship’s owner and the Suez Canal Authority battle over compensation claims.

Representatives of Shoei Kisen, the ship’s owner, and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) were due in court yesterday for a delayed compensation verdict but a new date of July 4 has been announced.

SCA lawyers claim Shoei Kisen has made an improved offer to get the 400 m long ship moving again. The vessel has been under arrest in Egypt after it ran into difficulties transiting the canal in March, leading to a six-day blockage of the waterway that links Asia with Europe.

SCA officials had last month indicated Shoei Kisen and its insurer, the UK P&I Club, had made an initial offer of $150m to get the ship moving again, a far cry from SCA’s initial demands for $916m, something the Egyptians then gradually reduced to $550m.

Both sides have blamed each other for how the very high profile accident happened. The SCA has recently revealed plans to expand the waterway around the area where the Ever Given grounded.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2021
0 447 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button