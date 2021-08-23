Ever Given heads to Qingdao for repairs

This year’s most famous ship, the Ever Given , has now set course for Qingdao in northeast China where it will undergo a series of repairs.

The Shoei Kisen-owned 20,388 teu Ever Given blocked all traffic on the Suez Canal for six days in late March when it became stuck at the southern end of the key waterway linking Asia with Europe.

The ship was then arrested and a lengthy legal fight over compensation ensued between the Japanese shipowner and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

Once a compensation sum had finally been agreed the ship was allowed to leave Egypt. Its class society, ABS, allowed the ship to head to northern Europe to offload its cargoes before returning to Asia, via the Suez, for repairs.

The SCA made a big deal of the Ever Given’s latest Suez transit on Friday (see Tweet below). The boxship is scheduled to arrive in Qingdao on September 18, a city with a number of repair facilities including Qingdao Beihai, which can accommodate giant vessels such as the Ever Given. The choice of Qingdao also neatly fits with the start of a loop once the vessel goes back into service on the Asia – Europe tradelane.