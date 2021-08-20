Ever Given returns to Suez Canal

The giant Ever Given boxship is back in the Suez Canal a little more than a month after it departed Egyptian waters, and after being arrested for over three months for blocking the waterway for six days last March.

The 400 m long ship is now heading in the opposite direction and it is about to enter the Great Bitter Lake after a voyage of close to 15 days, originating from the port of Felixstowe.

The Evergreen-operated vessel is set to travel through the Suez Canal without cargo and is scheduled for repairs.

The 20,388 teu Ever Given came to worldwide attention in March when it grounded and blocked the Suez Canal for six days. The Shoei Kisen-owned ship left Egypt in July carrying more than 18,000 containers after a compensation claim was negotiated.