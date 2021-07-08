Ever Given undergoing inspections at Port Said

After a packed media send-off, the Ever Given headed north yesterday, arriving at Port Said in the evening where it anchored at the port’s outer limits.

The ship, which became lodged across the Suez Canal for six days in March sparking a huge legal tussle over compensation claims, remains at anchor this morning.

London-headquartered cargo claims specialist WK Webster reports that the Evergreen-operated vessel will undertake bottom cleaning, a dive survey and a further inspection by the vessel’s classification society, ABS.

“The inspections will concentrate on the damage to the vessel’s bow/hull as a result of the grounding along with any additional damage caused by the refloating operations,” WK Webster reported.

Upon completion of the inspections, Shoei Kisen, the ship’s owner, will determine if the vessel can proceed directly to its next port of call, Rotterdam or whether any conditions for the voyage will be imposed by class.

Once the vessel departs Port Said, it should take nine days to complete the voyage to Rotterdam and then it will continue onwards to other European destinations such as Felixstowe.

No details have been revealed on the size of the compensation package thrashed out between the Suez Canal Authority and Shoei Kisen.