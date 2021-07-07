Ever Given weighs anchor and heads towards Europe
A ceremony was held in Egypt to mark an agreement on compensation for the Ever Given fiasco, with the giant boxship now on the move to leave the country where it has been in since a transit of the Suez Canal went badly wrong on March 23.
The ship was responsible for this year’s most high profile accident when it became lodged across the canal in high winds for six days at the end of March. Egyptian authorities and the Japanese shipowner have been negotiating a compensation package for its release ever since with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) initially demanding $916m, something it has since scaled back.
No details have been revealed on the size of the compensation package thrashed out between the SCA and the ship’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen, with the Wall Street Journal suggesting earlier the figure stood at $200m.
The SCA lawyer, Khalid Abubakr said on Wednesday that the authority intends to keep the terms of the agreement confidential.
The giant ship, with more than 18,000 containers onboard, will likely make for its original next port of call, Rotterdam, having undergone inspections at Port Said where it is scheduled to arrive this evening. The 20,388 teu ship is being escorted through the northern section of the canal today by two tugs.
General average was declared on the vessel months ago meaning customers will have to put up security to receive their cargo, with insurance executives warning at a webinar last week that the Ever Given will likely be the largest general average casualty in history.
In the weeks following the accident Egyptian authorities detailed plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal where the Ever Given ran aground.
Comments
Good day Mr Chambers,
Whilst I appreciate all the reporting you do for the maritime world I feel it is most unfair to blame ‘the ship’ – in thIs case EVER GIVEN – for the disruption that followed the grounding. My father always said “a bad workman blames his tools”.
Thank you for the coverage of this case, and the many others that unfortunately make the maritime news, we need the likes of ‘Splash’ to keep us informed.
Best wishes for the future.
Ian Bromley
“a bad workman blames his tools”. Indeed,
In this case the SCA and its employees.
“The ship was responsible for this year’s most high profile accident ” Erm, no, those in control of the ship were. i.e. the SCA and its employees. The shipowner i.e. the ship only acted under the direct orders of the SCA. I an saddened that no media outlets have bothered t tell the truth about this, which obviously emboldened the SCA and made the work of Miller;s lawyers more difficult.
Having been involved in such negotiations I know a little truth from the media goes a long way,
A ship, an inanimate object, cannot ‘cause things to happen.’ It has no agency, no will or directing mind. In truth, it is just a slab of steel. An external force has to bear upon it. Be it the wind, the sea, or the pressure of water on her rudder, or absence thereof, regardless of whether it is jammed or moved by a crew member. I once ran a ship that had a pronounced twist in her hull, and could not be steered straight without the propellor turning. Was that the ship’s ‘fault’.
So l cannot understand your ‘defence’ of ‘her’.
Meanwhile we have the much more interesting debate as to whether such high-sided ships will be allowed to transit during the ‘high wind’ season, and what they will do to avoid a similar event if they do allow them to transit. It is perhaps a measure of the novelty of such an event that she was held until negotiations as to compensation were concluded, involving some very large sums, rather than getting her moving and leaving the negotiations to be underwritten by the P&l Club.
All very true. SCA allowed her, in that condition, to transit but now she has 2 tugs in attendance.
Apart from the bickering pilots (least said the better) what’s the betting SCA regs are changed vis a vis laden high sided box ships re wind/tugs?
Hope it travels with different pilots ,