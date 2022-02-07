Evergas and Navigator joint venture teams with Aker Carbon Capture on CO2 shipping

A Danish joint venture between Evergas and Navigator, Dan-Unity CO2, has signed a collaboration agreement with Norway’s Aker Carbon Capture to develop CO2 shipping solutions, intending to establish a full carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) value chain.

The partnership will look to identify technical and commercial risks across the CCS value chain, including capture and liquefaction technology, loading and offloading operations, offshore offloading, intermediate storage, and permanent subsurface storage.

“By teaming up with the industry leaders in the fields of CO2 transport and storage, we aim to establish compelling full value chain offerings that will enable industrial emitters of CO2 to decarbonize their assets faster,” said Jon Christopher Knudsen, chief commercial officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

“The key to success for CCUS comes from strong partnerships, enabling to offer customers cost effective and safe solutions all the way,” said Steffen Jacobsen, CEO of Dan-Unity CO2. “Transporting CO2 by sea allows for maximum flexibility and multiple sourcing points, thus unlocking economies of scale for many CCS projects, often delivering a lower cost per tonne compared with other transport solutions.”

In November last year, Dan-Unity CO2 said it was looking for suitable shipyards to build its first vessels capable of large-scale CO2 shipping. By 2025, the company and its Icelandic partner, Carbfix, intend to enable CO2 shipping and storage in the region with a purpose-built 22,000 cu m vessel. Dan-Unity CO2 is also a partner in Project Greensand, which aims to store CO2 in the Danish portion of the North Sea. As part of this project, the company said it would be able to build the requisite number of vessels with a lead time of 27–28 months for building a CO2 vessel.