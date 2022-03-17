AmericasContainersGreater ChinaOperations

Evergreen appoints salvors to help refloat Ever Forward

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 17, 2022
USCG

The Ever Forward did not budge yesterday as hoped when the high tide hit Chesapeake Bay. The vessel has been grounded in the bay since Sunday, when it left the Port of Baltimore en route to Norfolk, Virginia.

An update from marine and transit claims consultancy WK Webster on March 16 noted that professional salvors have been appointed by shipowners on commercial terms to assist the refloating operation.

The ship “is likely to have grounded in shallow water on a predominantly muddy bottom,” noted the report. “The vessel’s draft at the time of departure from Baltimore is reported to have been 13 metres whereas the average depth of the Bay is approximately only 6.4 metres. Significant efforts may therefore be required to refloat the vessel and it is possible that recovery issues may arise in respect of any time- and/or temperature-sensitive cargo in the event of any prolonged delay in the vessel’s schedule.”

WK Webster believes Evergreen may declare general average on the cargo.

Kim BiggarMarch 17, 2022
