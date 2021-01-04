Evergreen boxship loses 36 containers in rough seas
Taiwanese containerline Evergreen Marine has announced that 36 containers have fallen off its 2014-built post-panamax vessel Ever Liberal due to rough sea conditions.
The incident happened while the ship was en route to Los Angeles after leaving the Port of Busan.
According to the company, the 8,452 teu ship encountered strong winds off the south of Kyushu, Japan, causing the collapse of container stacks on the vessel. Twenty-one containers fell onto the deck, while 36 fell into the sea.
The company said no personnel were injured in the incident and none of the containers contained hazardous cargo The ship notified Japan Coast Guard about the incident immediately.
Following the incident, the ship changed its course to Taipei for inspections and Evergreen said everything possible is being done to retrieve the lost containers.
Comments
“Freaky” wave strikes again!
Surely. And moon phases, including whale mating habits too. Wonder, what has caused the total wipe out of all those commentators, who in the case of APUS ONE and Wakashio, were singing here paens about first rate world countries and their superior crews, blaming FOC and cheap labour for all the evils.
TAIWANESE ship.?????? Google it Mr. Editor to find out the flag was
U. K. Have copied one comment here, that lasted only 15 minutes, that nailed the issue but see, that it was not to editors liking and ruined the promulgated agenda of FOC and cheap crews. Looks like wiping is editors winning combo.
No you haven’t! Evergreen have been operating ships under the UK flag for decades without one British national on board. I saw this back in the 90s when their ships came into the container terminal at Roberts Bank near Vancouver. For decades the UK flag has been a flag of financial.convenience. All shipowners know the UK flag allows for 100% free depreciation in the first year. Friend Slawowir should first learn something about the modern shipping industry. The case against cheap crews holds. That formerly closed registers became open registers is no surprise. Those closed registers that don’t open their registers usually have a second register flying the same flag. Nothing has changed.
Hello Captain,
It was learning to read your comment.
I am not from shipping industry though we are exporters.
Captain do you publish some blog or website where I can follow you and keep learning.
Sincerely
Akash
Hi do you know the vessel number?
Here are the vessels numbers. IMO: 9604160, MMSI: 235102678
I’m afraid l don’t run a blog or website. Apart from UK MFG, I attended academic/practical courses in Maritime Studies at what was then Plymouth School of Maritime Studies, Devon,UK. The first year was a Diploma in Management Studies, the second year, combining the diploma with my MFG allowed me to sit a Master of Science degree in International Shipping.,
The reason l’m telling you this is because this is by far the best route for eventually achieving high office in ship management ashore. The academic courses with a very strong practical component layered on,say, 10 years at sea, is an unbeatable combination of experience plus knowledge. The courses expose you to Contract, Admiralty, Collision and Insurance law, operations research, and many other disciplines having a practical as well as theoretical application. I tell you this because if you want your career to flourish rather than stagnate you should look at doing some further studying, before jumping into the job market ashore. Good luck, every one.