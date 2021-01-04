Evergreen boxship loses 36 containers in rough seas

Taiwanese containerline Evergreen Marine has announced that 36 containers have fallen off its 2014-built post-panamax vessel Ever Liberal due to rough sea conditions.

The incident happened while the ship was en route to Los Angeles after leaving the Port of Busan.

According to the company, the 8,452 teu ship encountered strong winds off the south of Kyushu, Japan, causing the collapse of container stacks on the vessel. Twenty-one containers fell onto the deck, while 36 fell into the sea.

The company said no personnel were injured in the incident and none of the containers contained hazardous cargo The ship notified Japan Coast Guard about the incident immediately.

Following the incident, the ship changed its course to Taipei for inspections and Evergreen said everything possible is being done to retrieve the lost containers.