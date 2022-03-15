Evergreen containership runs aground near Baltimore

After leaving the Port of Baltimore on Sunday night en route to Norfolk, Virginia, the Evergreen Marine-owned containership Ever Forward ran aground in Chesapeake Bay.

The 12,118-teu vessel was proceeding with a pilot on board when it grounded, said a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard’s 5th District. The spokesperson indicated that no injuries, pollution or damage to the ship have resulted from the incident. The Coast Guard is investigating if a mechanical failure caused the grounding.

The ship is situated outside the main shipping channel. The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are coordinating the ship’s refloating; tugs are on site.

The incident comes a few days short of one year since the 20,388 teu Ever Given famously ran aground on the Suez Canal, blocking traffic on one of the world’s most important waterways for several days.