Evergreen debuts digital platform

Evergreen Line has launched a new digital platform to allow clients to access instant quotes and get secured space on its ships. The GreenX platform officially debuted yesterday after a soft launch in January from the Taiwanese line, the world’s seventh largest carrier.

The digital platform is powered by BlueX Trade, a neutral freight tech supplier.

“With free registration, all customers are now able to utilize this one-stop digital platform anytime, anywhere. Essential information such as route searches, instant freight quotes and bookings are just a few clicks away. The limitations of standard working hours, location or traditional communication channels no longer apply,” the carrier stated in a release.

GreenX also allows customers to make payments, submit VGM (verified gross mass) and Bill of Lading instructions online.

In addition to a digital booking platform, GreenX customers will be able to access trade services such as freight financing, insurance, customs brokerage, trucking and warehousing in the near future.

To begin with, Evergreen will be offering GreenX facilities on routes from Asia to North America, Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America, Middle East, Australia, South Africa and intra-Asia tradelanes.

“The digital future will bring a whole new world of service levels, and it is just around the corner,” the Evergreen release concluded.